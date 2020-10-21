Where You Can Watch/Listen to Wyoming Cowboys Football Opener

University of Wyoming football returns this weekend as the Cowboys take on the Wolf Pack of Nevada. Here are all the ways you can watch and/or listen to the game.

The Wyoming Cowboy vs Nevada Wolf Pack game will begin Saturday, October 24 at 5 pm. Unless you're planning a long road trip to Nevada, here are your best options to cheer on the Cowboys remotely.

You can stream the game for free on your phone. Listen to kickoff at 5 pm by grabbing the K2 Radio app.

According to the WyoMovies website, the Wyoming vs Nevada game will be shown on one of their big screens. Note that while the showing appears to be free, there is a required $10 concessions voucher.

If your cable provider offers CBS Sports Network, that appears to be an option also. Channel will obviously vary based on provider.

It appears that the official Cowboy Football website will also offer a streaming option. You should be able to stream the game through your browser.

Keep up with the latest on the Wyoming Cowboys football season also through their official website. Keep in mind that as of this writing you can still sign up for your chance at season passes for all the Wyoming Cowboy home games this season.