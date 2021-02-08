What Cowboy seniors are returning in 2021?

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl reverted to the Code of the West when asked if Logan Harris and Alonzo Velazquez would be returning to the Cowboy football team in 2021.

"When you make a promise, you keep it," Wyoming's head coach said with a smile.

With that, pencil those two offensive lineman listed above in the two-deep.

"They were out there working out this morning -- really hard," Bohl said of Harris and Velazquez, two UW seniors who have the option to return to the program because of an NCAA eligibility mandate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't think either one of those guys are big social-media guys and making Tweets (about their return). I love them to death. They are blue-collar guys. They've told me they plan on playing this next year ... So, unless there's some unforeseen things, I think both of those guys will be playing for the Cowboys this fall."

What other seniors have made the decision to stay in Laramie for one more go?

Here's who we know about:

DE - Garrett Crall - The Hicksville, Ohio product played in the final two games for the Cowboys last fall, registering 16 tackles and a sack. Crall, a former walk-on, has played in 41 games at UW, tallying 147 tackles and 13.5 sacks to go along with 21 tackles for loss and a pair of forced fumbles.

WR - Ayden Eberhardt - This Colorado native had a career day in his home state last fall, snagging seven passes for 132 yards in Fort Collins. Eberhardt has played in 36 career games, hauling in 29 passes for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

RB - Trey Smith - This guy must feel like he's been in college forever. Smith, a graduate-transfer from Louisville, suffered a leg injury in 2019 and was granted a medical redshirt. In 2020, Smith rushed for 324 yards on 64 attempts and scored four touchdowns.

S - Braden Smith - This Lakewood, Colo., native was thrust into the Cowboys starting lineup after fellow safety Rome Weber decided to opt out of the 2020 season. Smith racked up 20 tackles, a sack and a pair of tackles for loss. He also picked off a pass at UNLV.

S - Esaias Gandy - Smith's running partner in the Pokes' defensive backfield, Gandy registered 43 tackles in 2020. That was good enough for second behind only Chad Muma. Gandy also recorded a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.

OL - Alonzo Velazquez - The Cowboys' big tackle missed all six games in 2020 with an injury. In 2019, "Zo" appeared in nine games and helped pave the way for Xazavian Valladay to become the leading rusher in the Mountain West Conference. Velazquez has played in just 24 games over an injury plagued three seasons.

OL - Logan Harris - This Torrington Cowboy has played in 39 career games in Laramie, and along with Keegan Cryder and Eric Abojei, has formed one of the best interior trios in the nation. Harris was named third-team All-Mountain West in 2020.

Here are the guys that won't return:

WR - Dontae Crow

PK/P - Nick Null

NT - Justis Borton

RB/FB - Jeff Burroughs

FB - Skyler Miller

FB - Jahmari Moore