What’s The Best Way To Dress To Be Outside In The Wyoming Cold?

Surely you've been given the reminder to 'dress in layers' before heading outside in the cold, snowy Wyoming winter weather. Do you actually know how important it is to make sure you're dressing in the proper 'layers'?

If you put on layers of the wrong type of clothing, you're not doing yourself any favors. REI is an outdoor recreation services corporation that releases videos giving you the information you need to make sure you're up to speed on what you need to be comfortable in the outdoors.

Casper Mountain offers many winter activities, but before you head up on the mountain you should be dressed properly. You don't want to have to worry about freezing to death while you're trying to focus on staying upright on your skis or snowboard.

Obviously fun outdoor activities aren't the only reason you'd be heading into the cold in Wyoming. If you're working outdoors in Wyoming, you know that dressing in layers is just as important as the tools you use for your job.

So making sure you have your layers on will greatly enhance your experience. The three basic layers are:

Base Layer:

Insulation (MID) layers:

Outer Layer

BASE LAYER

This layer helps wick sweat off of your skin like polyester or wool. When choosing the base, make sure to take the temperature into consideration. You will want to stay away from cotton on the base layer. When cotton gets wet, it gets cold quickly.

INSULATION LAYER

This layer works with the base layer to keep your body heat in to protect you from the cold. Depending on how cold you usually get, you can choose to have a couple insulating layers on. You'll want a synthetic or wool blend material.

OUTER LAYER

This layer is important to help keep the elements out. Choosing windproof and waterproof are both great ideas for this layer so you're other layers stay dry.

Robin Barnes and Amy Gan from The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors explain in detail the reasoning behind each layer in this video.

