What Are Those Light Trails Over Wyoming? No, They’re Not Aliens

Videos of light trails over the Cowboy State have begun making the rounds on social media again with many asking if they're UFOs or even aliens.

They're probably not.

Instead, what people are seeing are most likely the reflections of satellites Elon Musk has been launching over the past few years.

According to a report on Space.com last year:

"However, while people got excited at the possibility of a glittering alien visit, the cosmic exhibition was really nothing more than some satellites. "SpaceX intends to, over time, launch a megaconstellation of at least 12,000 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit to provide better, worldwide internet access. "

According to the StarLink website, the system is "ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has been a challenge."

Essentially, the service will provide service to people in rural and remote communities.