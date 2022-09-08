West Virginia Resident Dies in Motorcycle Accident Near Casper

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, 58-year-old West Virginian Patrick McKeever died on Sept. 3 at 10:25 a.m. in a traffic accident.

In the narrative provided by the highway patrol, a Dodge pickup was heading eastbound near mile marker 49 on US 20-26 when it slowed to make a left turn onto a ranch access road.

McKeever, who was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle, appeared to have not seen the Dodge that was preparing to turn, and the motorcycle attempted to pass in the westbound lane.

The Dodge turned to the left, not seeing the Kawasaki, causing the motorcycle to crash into the rear driver's side of the Dodge.

Both vehicles came to rest off the north side of the roadway.

While McKeever died in the accident, the report by the highway patrol did not provide any information on the driver of the Dodge, other than to say they were not injured.

McKeever was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This marks 81 fatalities on Wyoming roadways so far this year, and 70 crashes, compared to 84 fatalities at this point in 2021, 88 in 2020, 110 in 2019, and 76 in 2018.

Last month, as is the case in most years, was the deadliest month for motorcyclists, with eight out of the 17 traffic fatalities being people on motorcycles, and of those three were wearing helmets.

