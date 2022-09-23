Watch Yellowstone Bison Cause Visitor’s Car to Bounce on Bridge
It's a bit unsettling when you are driving across a bridge only to find that it's bouncing. That's exactly what happened to some visitors in Yellowstone National Park this week as that "bouncing" was because of a very large and enthusiastic herd of bison.
Kevin Robert Madigan shared this video with Storyful who just dropped it on YouTube. Here's the backstory of what they experienced:
“The whole bridge is just jumping!” he says. On Facebook, Madigan said it was a “truly amazing” experience. Madigan shared the video to a Yellowstone National Park Facebook group and noted that “the bouncing of the video is due to the weight of the bison”.
When you encounter a bison herd coming right toward you, you're now along for the ride.
This happened at one of the many bridges in Yellowstone that crosses the Yellowstone River. They don't mention a specific location, but as I recall during our last family visit, this is one of the longer ones. Trust me when I say that you don't want to get caught in the middle when there's a bison herd approaching. Nature wins every time.
The US Park Service estimates that there are between 2,500 and 5,000 bison in the Yellowstone National Park region and that's a conservative count. Every single one of them has the potential to make the bridge you're on bounce.