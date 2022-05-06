WATCH: Man Saves Elk With a Bag Stuck on Its Head

A new video was recently posted to viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, showing a heroic gentleman saving an elk that had a bag stuck on its head. However, many have been wondering if the man should have risked his personal safety.

The video's caption sheds a little more light on the situation. The video's description states:

Two experienced outdoorsmen came across an elk in the woods. After examining the elk, they discovered it had a feed bag on its head. Watch as they save this wild Idaho elk.

The two keywords in the YouTube caption were "experienced" and "outdoorsmen". While this particular encounter did not take place in Wyoming, it could have. Here in Wyoming, it's highly discouraged to approach wildlife, like elk, unless you have the proper training.

As a matter of fact, the official Yellowstone National Park website warns:

Cow elk are especially fierce and protective around their calves in the spring. Around Mammoth Hot Springs, they often hide calves near cars or buildings. Be cautious when exiting buildings or approaching blind corners. In the fall, bull elk battle for access to cows and challenge other males during the rut. They also charge cars and people who get too close. 1.) Always stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from elk. 2.) In an elk charges, get away! Retreat to shelter in a building or vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

The man in the video deserves props for saving the helpless animal, but for the average tourist/person, especially in Wyoming, that is a definite no-no. This could have ended up very differently.

