WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper

A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek.

Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!

"Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked.

