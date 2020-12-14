Watch Guy Who Had Been Drinking Nearly Walk into a Bear

Sometimes weird things happen when you drink especially if you live in the west. A new video shows a guy who had thrown down a few almost walk directly into a bear.

I've seen two different shares of this and both mention that the guy in the video had been drinking. Digg referred to him as "tipsy" and the YouTube share also mentions he had a few. I can't confirm if he had been drinking or if he was drunk, but I can tell you he was walking around the corner of a hotel where a brown bear was digging through trash.

The person who shared the video said:

After midnight, I was filming a big brown bear digging through our garbage, and our intoxicated guest walked right next to it.

Fortunately for him, the bear was as startled as he was and ran off. It could have been the last buzz he ever enjoyed if the bear had seen him as a snack.