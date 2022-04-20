WATCH: First Sighting of Grizzly 399 and Her Cubs After Hibernation 2022

Bear season is upon us again as the ever famous, Grizzly 399 and her cubs, have awakened from hibernation.

Wildlife YouTube channel, MidLife Rices, recently shared a short, but awesome video of the 26 year old mama bear crossing the road in her home at the Grand Teton National Park.

Along with the just over 1-minute video, they included a caption that reads:

Here she is, Grizzly Bear 399, straight out of hibernation! I can't believe how lucky I was to be one of the first to see her come out of hibernation. They all walked unobstructed straight towards my car. I had no idea they were headed towards me as you can see I was going the opposite direction of the bear jam. Also got video of them swimming also posted on YouTube and Instagram @midliferices

Get our free mobile app

The other video the channel mentioned (and shared), shows the bears on their first day out of hibernation (Saturday, April 16th, 2022), crossing a river in the snow. The footage is truly breathtaking as you can see the beautiful creatures in their natural habitat, in all its Wyoming glory.

How To Survive An Attack By These 7 Dangerous Wyoming Animals We know that Wyoming is full of dangerous animals, but do you know what to do when one attacks you? Here is a "just the facts" guide to what to do when 5 of the most dangerous animals in Wyoming attack.