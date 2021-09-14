WATCH: Air Force Plane Lifts Off From Wyoming Highway

A multi-branch military operation included a dramatic scene on the Wyoming prairie when a US Air Force Reserve C-130J aircraft touched down on the highway.

According to the Air Force Reserve, the operation — Rally in the Rockies — kicked off Monday when the aircraft touched down on US 287 north of Rawlins.

"This was one of many training scenarios scheduled for Sept. 13 - 16 across Colorado and Wyoming," a news release states. Units are tasked with delivering critical cargo and personnel to U.S. forces located in simulated contested areas.

The 913th Airlift Group is based out of Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas.

Bigfoot 99 shared this incredible video of the operation, which is expected to last through Thursday.