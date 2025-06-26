The Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) announces the retirement of Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) Warden Tim Lang. Warden Lang will retire on August 4, 2025, after five years of dedicated service with the WDOC. Before joining the WDOC, Warden Lang spent 20 years at State Correctional Institution Cambridge Springs in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, where he served in various roles, including Correctional Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Major. During his time at the WWC Warden Lang brought a wealth of knowledge and experience that has greatly benefited the Department.

“Warden Lang’s leadership, professionalism, and dedication have made a lasting impact on this department,” said Director Daniel Shanon. “His commitment to staff development, facility operations, and the well-being of those in our care has set a standard we will strive to uphold. We thank him for his years of service and wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

As Warden Lang prepares to retire, the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Bob Harty, Associate Warden (AW) of the WWC, to the position of Warden, effective August 4, 2025. AW Harty began his career with the WDOC in 1999 as a Correctional Officer at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC). Throughout his time with the WDOC, AW Harty has served in several roles at various facilities, including Case Worker, Case Team Lead, and Unit Manager.

In 2022, Mr. Harty transitioned into the role of Associate Warden of the WWC. AW Harty has a Bachelor's of Business Administration from Memphis State University.

When asked, Director Shannon said, “I am confident that AW Harty will continue to lead with the same integrity, professionalism, and dedication he has demonstrated throughout his career. His understanding of our facility operations, and commitment to the mission of the WDOC make him well-suited for this role.

We look forward to the leadership he will bring as Warden of the WWC.”

Best wishes, and congratulations on your retirement, Warden Lang! Additionally, congratulations to AW Harty as he transitions into his new role as Warden of the WWC.

About the Wyoming Women's Center

The Wyoming Women’s Center was first established on June 20, 1977 and was temporarily located on Wyoming State Hospital grounds in Evanston, Wyoming. In 1980, the Wyoming State Legislature formally created the Wyoming Women’s Center, and by 1981 had authorized the establishment of a permanent facility in Lusk, Wyoming. The original housing capacity of the Women’s Center facility was 82 beds, and with recent construction, the housing capacity has increased to 261 in the main facility and an additional 32 beds in the Intensive Treatment Unit.

2007 Expansion Project

WWC underwent construction in 2004 through 2007.

The expansion nearly doubled the size of the facility from 72,000 square feet to

140,000 square feet.The construction project included an addition of 108 beds and a 32-bed Intensive Treatment Unit.

The kitchen and dining areas were expanded.

New educational, vocational and industries areas were added.

The industries area now includes a new supply and laundry area.

The Aquaculture building is where tilapia fish are raised.

