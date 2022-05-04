Versatility Matters for Kelly Walsh’s Finley Klinger

Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger has achieved great success in her prep career in 3 sports. She is the defending state champion in tennis in #1 singles, she took 2nd place at the state 4A cross country meet and 2nd in the 3200 meter run at last year's state outdoor track meet.

Recently in track, she placed 2nd in the 800 meters in the Kelly Walsh Invitational and 1st in the 3200 and the Benson Meet in Sheridan. At the state meet a year ago, Klinger took 7th in the 800 and 3rd in the 1600 meter run.

It's amazing to think about it, but Kilinger has finished 2nd at the 4A cross country meet 4 years in a row, to 4 different runners. What's even more amazing is that she jumps right into cross country at the conclusion of the tennis season. In 2021, she finally won a state title in tennis after finishing 2nd in the 2 previous seasons.

All told, she is a 4-time all-state tennis player, a 4-time all-state cross country runner, and a 2-time all-state pick in track. We caught up with her at the KW meet last week for her thoughts on the season to date.

Get our free mobile app