UWyo Plans to Restart In-Person Classes Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming plans to restart in-person classes Tuesday after switching to online learning when a cluster of coronavirus cases emerged.

President Ed Seidel temporarily halted in-person instruction Sept. 2 after the university confirmed seven cases of the coronavirus within a 24-hour period.

The school had previously said it would postpone classes on campus if more than five cases were reported in a day.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Friday the school hasn’t confirmed a new case among students since Tuesday.

The university reported 66 active cases of the coronavirus as of Friday, with 119 students and staff under a 30-day quarantine.

