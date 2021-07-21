US Virus Cases Nearly Triple in 2 Weeks Amid Misinformation
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — COVID-19 cases have nearly tripled in the U.S. over two weeks amid an onslaught of vaccine misinformation.
The spike in infections is straining hospitals, frustrating doctors and pushing clergy into the fray.
Across the U.S., the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks to more than 37,000 on Tuesday, up from less than 13,700 on July 6.
Health officials blame the delta variant and flattening vaccination rates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 56.2% of Americans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
