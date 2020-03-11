US Report Finds Widespread Forced Uighur Labor in China

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. lawmakers are pushing for a ban on exports from an area of northwest China following a report that found widespread use of forced labor.

U.S. law already prohibits the importation of goods made with forced labor.

But a new report by the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China finds that there is no way to ensure that goods from the Xinjiang region are not being produced by detained members of the Uighur ethnic group.

Republican and Democratic members of Congress introduced a bill Wednesday that would ban all textiles, electronic products and other goods made with materials from the region. China denied the findings of the report.