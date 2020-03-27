US Eyes New Outbreaks as Infections Worldwide Top 575,000

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troubling new outbreaks have bubbled in the United States and deaths are surging in Italy and Spain as the world warily trudges through the pandemic that has sickened more than a half-million people.

Punctuating the fact that no one is immune to the new coronavirus, it pierced even the highest echelons of global power on Friday, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson becoming the first leader of a major country to test positive.

In the United States, the number of infections surged to more than anywhere else in the world amid warnings that the pandemic might be accelerating in major urban areas like New York, Chicago, New Orleans and Detroit.