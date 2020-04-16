US Accuses Iran of ‘Dangerous’ Harassment of US Warships

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is accusing Iranian naval vessels of making repeated “dangerous and harassing” approaches to U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait.

In a written statement, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in Bahrain says 11 vessels of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps maneuvered near the U.S. vessels while they were operating with U.S. Army Apache attack helicopters in international waters.

It says the Iranian boats repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. ships at close range and high speeds.

In one case an Iranian vessel came within 10 yards of a U.S. vessel.

Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app