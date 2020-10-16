University of Wyoming Sorority Members Positive for COVID-19

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming announced Thursday that seven students in a sorority house have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority who tested positive for COVID-19 were put in isolation, while those who had close contact were told to quarantine.

It is unclear how many students were asked to shelter-in-place or quarantine. Officials say other members who live in the house and were not in close contact are still allowed to attend in-person classes, work and participate in religious activities.

The announcement came as the university is increasing COVID-19 testing procedures.