University of Wyoming Requests $12M for Law School Project

The University of Wyoming has requested $12 million from the state to fund more than half of a renovation and expansion project for its College of Law.

Laramie Boomerang reported Friday that the law school project did not make it into the university's formal request vetted by the State Construction Department and Republican Gov. Mark Gordon’s office last year before going to the Legislature in December.

Officials say the project is designed to add about 19,000 square feet and upgrade existing space in order to fit multiple clinics into the building.

University officials say they would approve funding for the rest of the project if the state approves the request.