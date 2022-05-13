Uniquely Wonderful Things About Living in Casper Wyoming

The other day my wife and I were talking to my uncle. We were asking him when they were going to visit. He said, "I've been to Wyoming once. There wasn't much there." He is always a joker, so I replied with the best answer possible. "Exactly, that's why we like it."

There is plenty here in Wyoming and Casper. The town has a rich culture that is all its own. It is about the people, places, and ideas that reside here. From yesteryear to today, Casper has many unique qualities that make it a great place to call home.

Casper has the Friendliest People

The residents of Casper are some of the friendliest people you will meet. The small-town community knows how to support each other. When you see someone stuck in the snow, you know there will be several people stopping to help out. It is not uncommon that Casper makes the list of most charitable cities in the nation. As someone who has helped with the Thankful Thursday auction, I know firsthand that Casper has a golden heart.

The People of Casper are Tough

Casperites are tough as nails. The truth is you have to be to live in Wyoming. The weather is brutal from the hurricane-force winds to the long-lasting winters. The community is full of hard-working ranchers and farmers. They work the land for their animals who have to be fed 365 days a year no matter what the weather brings. That is tough work.

Casper Has Art in Public Places

There is an "odd" Wyoming law that states any building that costs over $100,000 must put 1% of that cost towards art. This law has given birth to many art projects around town. Casper seems to be fond of bronze sculptures. They can be spotted all around town from the giant eagle outside of Mills to Chris Navarro's T-Rex on the Casper College campus. Yeah, it's an odd law, but I like the character it gives our town.

History and The Wild West Sill Live in Casper

In many ways, Wyoming is still the wild west. We have wifi and, no, we don't ride horses to work. We drive cars and trucks. Yet, there is something untamed about the state. The lack of large strip malls and sprawling suburbia makes the state a time capsule. You can go to Independence Rock and see the wagon ruts still in the ground. Downtown is a 100-year-old western store, Lou Talbert's. There are several great museums including Ft Casper, The Tate Geological Center, and the National Historic Trails Center. They are all oases of knowledge of the west.

Wide Open Spaces Minutes Outside of Casper

If you need some alone time, you don't have to go too far. Get on the highway and head in any direction for about 20 minutes, and you will find nothing. Frankly, that's the way we like it. Most of the prairie looks unchanged from the days of Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid. You can still visit his hideout in the Holl In The Wall outside of Kaycee. Solitude is easily found as long as you don't mind the wind.

