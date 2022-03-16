U.S. Senate Votes To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

U.S. Senate Votes To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

OcusFocus

Twice a year we hear the grumblings of people who are sick and tired of resetting their clocks for "Daylight Saving Time."

Several states, including Wyoming, have passed bills saying that they would opt out of the two times a year we change those clocks if the other stations did it too. But nobody has actually moved on it.

The Senate on Tuesday 03/15/22 approved a proposal to make daylight saving time permanent. That sounds weird when they say it that way.

Fuse
loading...

Better to say, it would put an end to ever having to change your clock again.

If this passes the House and signed by President Biden, would mean Americans would never again have to "spring forward or fall back."

Right away there are those who object to having to get up in the dark during certain times of the year. Well, that's better than what we have been doing.

There are actual studies out there that show people feel a bit off for a few days after the twice-a-year clock change.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the lead sponsor of the proposal spoke of eliminating "seasonal affective disorder" in the late fall and early winter to more daylight for school sports.

Tomwang112
loading...

“There’s strong science behind it that is now showing and making people aware of the harm that clock switching has, there’s an increase in heart attacks, car accidents and pedestrian accidents,” he said on the Senate floor...

“The benefits of daylight saving time has been accounted for in the research: Reduced crime as there is light later in the day, decrease in seasonal depression that many feel during standard time and the practical one,” he added.

GeorgeRudy, ThinkStock Images
loading...

“In a country we desperately want our kids outside, playing, doing sports, not just to sit in front of a TV playing video games all day. It gets tough in many parts of the country to be able to do that. What ends up happening is for the 16 weeks of the year, if you don’t have a park or outdoor facility with lights, you’re basically shut down at 5 p.m., in some cases 4 p.m.,”

This is as close as the nation has ever come to getting rid of daylight saving time.

A Gallery Of High Planes Wyoming Winter Bison

Special thanks to Grandpa Rich of Thermopolis Wyoming for these photos.

Each morning Grandpa drives up to check on the herd in Hot Springs County Wyoming.

As he drives around he takes photos and sends them to me.

An audience of 1 is not enough.

That's why I'm sharing them with you.

Here Are 7 Unique Places In Wyoming That You May Want To Visit

Wyoming's State and National Parks are well-known tourist destinations, but there is so much more to see off the beaten path. Here are 7 unique places in Wyoming that you might want to add to your next road trip.
Filed Under: us senate
Categories: News, Politics, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top