Two Florida Residents Killed in Head-On Collision Near Ranchester

Two Florida residents were killed in a head on collision near Ranchester, Wyoming.

The crash happened on October 7 at about 8:18 a.m. near milepost 87.8 on US 14.

A Jeep Gladiator was eastbound on US 14 while a Chevy Silverado was westbound. The vehicles met in a head-on collission in the eastbound travel lane.

John Ori and Jay Foose were 79 and 73 years of age.

They are the 79th and 80th reported fatalities on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 111 at the same time last year.

One other person was injured in the crash but the summary does not say to what extent.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol lists speed and driver inattention as possible contributing factors. Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. Seatbelts were in use.

