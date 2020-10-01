‘Trick or Treat Trail’ 2020 Will Be Held at Casper Events Center

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed not only our everyday lifestyle, but also how we celebrate events and holidays for 2020 here in Casper. With Halloween just around the corner, a major change has been made to this year's Trick or Treat Trail.

The Science Zone and Spectra Venue Management are pleased to team-up to present the 2020 Trick or Treat Trail at the Casper Events Center on Saturday, October 31st from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Admission to the event is free.

The Trick-or-Treat Trail features twenty-eight decorated vendor booths. The Science Zone provides two tons of candy and each vendor delivers it to trick-or-treaters using COVID-appropriate methods. The Idea Lab, an afterschool program for middle and high school students at The Science Zone, has designed and built a trebuchet by which they will “chunk pumpkins”.

The first hour of the event, from 2:00p.m. to 3:00p.m. is for our guests with special needs.

In cooperation with Casper-Natrona County Health Department, event organizers have instituted a series of safety protocols for a safe and responsible event, including:

Screening: All employees, vendors, show personnel, and volunteers are temperature and symptom screened upon entrance. All employees, vendors and sub-contractors will wear masks. Gloves will be worn in any hand to hand action and upon any additional requirements to do so.

Air Handling: The Casper Events Center’s HVAC system has the ability to cycle air 6 times an hour, completely removing current airflow and replacing with fresh air.

One Way Traffic: Entrances, aisle ways, concourses, and restrooms will all follow directional arrows with one-way traffic.

Masks are highly encouraged to be worn by all attendees.

Spacing: Vendor Booths will have minimum of 6 feet in between booth spaces.

Limited Admission: Attendance will be monitored to assure we do not surpass current capacity guidelines.

Sanitization: Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, and entrances; hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue to promote hand hygiene.

For more information, visit the official Trick or Treat Trail 2020 Facebook event page by clicking here.