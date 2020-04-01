Nearly a fourth of the people in Natrona County who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus have been at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Three adult patients and one staff member are confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to an email from WBI spokeswoman Emily Quarteran-Genoff.

The patients are in strict isolation per the requirements of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, as is the staff member who is at home.

"We have reduced our hospital’s capacity to ensure everyone’s well-being, creating isolation areas while still being able to meet the needs of those in crisis," according to the email.

On March 13, WBI suspended visitation at the hospital and began screening all employees for COVID-19 exposure and took these other measures:

No staff members were allowed to return to work before being cleared of any health issues.

Patients are screened twice daily for signs and symptoms. Any patients with symptoms of concern are isolated. WBI staff work the health department to determine if testing is necessary.

Set up a tented sole entry with hand washing stations for employees and deliveries.

Enacted social distancing guidelines.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 15 cases in Natrona County and 130 statewide.