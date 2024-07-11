Three Casper-Area Fire Engineers Sent to Aid California During Fire Season

The Casper Fire Department and Natrona County Fire District is sending three firefighters to California to help predict when different regions of the country will benefit from extra help.

NCFD Fire Engineers Bryan Morton, Leighton Burgen and CFD Fire Engineer Dane Andersen are staffing the brush truck this roll.

Brought in from other parts of the state or nation, these "just in case" resources can help keep small fires from getting big or help supplement staffing when needed.

The most recent fire in California is the Point Fire, which started July 10. It is 10% contained and has burned 80 acres so far. There are 18 other fires in the state including the Lake Fire, which has been burning for 6 days; so far it has burned over 34,000 acres and is only 16% contained.

Others include the Basin Fire, Shelly, North, Vista, Olive, French, Sheering, Cow, Bogus, Royal, Poppy, Blue Water, Mina, Point, Teresa, Ranch, and Woodland. There are currently 82 fires outside California in the U.S. Notable areas include Alaska, Canada, Utah, Arizona, and Mexico.

