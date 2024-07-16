They Were Blind, but Now They See: Casper Man Among Photographers Sharing their Vision in Traveling Exhibit

A Casper man is among other photographers sharing their vision after receivin a cornea transplant in 2002.

In the 1980s, Bill Fehringer had acid splashed into his eyes in a construction accident.

He was diagnosed with Kerataconus in the mid-90's, which his eye doctor said was probably caused by the acid burns.

Bill's doctor in Casper recommended he see a specialist in Denver.

“Today my sight is still very good, and I owe it all to early detection and the blessing of a generous donor,” Fehringer said.

The 2024 Circle of Light Project features 19 pieces from 13 people who received corneal transplants. It will be on display at the hospital until Aug. 2. The traveling photography exhibit started in May and continues into early 2025 at various locations across the region.

Organ, eye and tissue donation make a significant impact on the community, which Banner Wyoming Medical Center CEO Lance Porter says the hospital sees firsthand. “This display serves as a powerful symbol of hope and celebration,” said Porter. “Raising awareness of the importance of donation and the critical need for more donors is a community effort.”

Eye tissue donation provides the gift of sight to those in need of a transplant. In 2023, 2,544 eye donors across Colorado and Wyoming provided sight-restoring transplants for 2,336 people. Eye tissue is first placed locally, then domestically with other eye banks in need, and finally internationally.

“We exist to restore hope where hope may have been lost,” said RMLEB’s Executive Director, John Lohmeier. “The Circle of Light Photo Project shares the hope restored in people who can now see, thanks to the generosity of an eye donor.”

Casper Kids Show Off Business Skills for 2024 Lemonade Day