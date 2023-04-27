Swiss Billionaire’s Fund Helped Push Against ‘Dark Money’

(AP) -- A fund controlled by a Swiss billionaire and top Democratic megadonor has contributed as much as $50,000 to the nonpartisan group Common Cause.

The grant from Hansjörg Wyss' fund is earmarked to support federal legislation that would place new regulations on “dark money” groups — legislation that could prevent Wyss from contributing as much to political causes.

The fund's grant to Common Cause was between $25,000 and $50,000.

Wyss was born in Switzerland and retains his citizenship even though he lives in Wyoming.

He's not allowed to donate to political campaigns under U.S. law, but his fund steered $72 million to liberal causes in 2021.

