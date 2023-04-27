Swiss Billionaire&#8217;s Fund Helped Push Against &#8216;Dark Money&#8217;

Swiss Billionaire’s Fund Helped Push Against ‘Dark Money’

Former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg (L) and philanthropist Hansjorg Wyss attend Oceana's 2015 New York City benefit at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 1, 2015 in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Oceana

(AP) -- A fund controlled by a Swiss billionaire and top Democratic megadonor has contributed as much as $50,000 to the nonpartisan group Common Cause.

The grant from Hansjörg Wyss' fund is earmarked to support federal legislation that would place new regulations on “dark money” groups — legislation that could prevent Wyss from contributing as much to political causes.

Get our free mobile app

The fund's grant to Common Cause was between $25,000 and $50,000.

Wyss was born in Switzerland and retains his citizenship even though he lives in Wyoming.

He's not allowed to donate to political campaigns under U.S. law, but his fund steered $72 million to liberal causes in 2021.

Read more here.

Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds

Filed Under: Common Cause, dark money, Democratic Party, Hansjörg Wyss, Switzerland
Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, News, Politics, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio