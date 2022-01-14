Suspects Sought In Wyoming Sporting Goods Store Theft

Rock Springs Police are trying to find a pair of suspects in a theft at a local sporting goods store.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

According to the post:

"The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a shoplifting that occurred at Dunhams’s Sports around 4:00 PM. If you have any information on the identity of the two suspects in the photos, you can contact Officer Siddoway at (307)352-1575."