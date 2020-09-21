Supreme Court Fight Could Elevate Kamala Harris’ Profile
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamala Harris is poised to become a leading figure in the Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick.
The California senator is in a unique role following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.
She’s Joe Biden’s running mate and a member of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, which would hold a hearing on Trump’s nominee.
A highly anticipated confirmation hearing would give Harris a massive platform to demonstrate her political skills and articulate the campaign’s message that Ginsburg’s successor shouldn’t be chosen until after the election.
