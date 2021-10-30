Supreme Court Declines to Block Maine Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday.

Three conservative justices noted their dissents.

The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.

Only New York and Rhode Island also have vaccine mandates for health care workers that lack religious exemptions.

Both are the subject of court fights and a court has allowed workers in New York to seek religious exemptions while the lawsuit plays out.