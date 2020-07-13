Stocks Climb Worldwide as CEOs Prepare Latest Report Cards

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rising in Monday morning trading as CEOs across the country prepare to tell their investors how much money they made, or lost, in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic pounded the economy.

The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher after the first hour of trading, following up on similar gains across Europe and Asia.

Treasury yields also climbed, though some hesitance still hung over markets as the price of gold ticked higher.

Wall Street is expecting most CEOs to report dismal results for the spring, but analysts are also forecasting that the second quarter likely marked the bottom for earnings declines.