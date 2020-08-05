Wall Street Keeps Rallying, S&P Within 2% of Record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks climbed again on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 index its fourth straight gain and pulling it within 2% of the record high it set in February.

The benchmark index added 0.6% Wednesday, following up on gains in European markets and across much of Asia.

Negotiators on Capitol Hill reported some progress in talks for more support for the economy, and pressure is mounting on them to act quickly.

Disney surged after it became the latest company to report quarterly results that weren't as bad as Wall Street expected. Treasury yields and gold prices rose.