Step Back in Time and Celebrate Casper’s Namesake with “Caspar Collins Day”

Fort Caspar is commemorating Casper's namesake with "Caspar Collins Day" on Saturday, July 27th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend this FREE event.

Explore a pioneer camp, meet mountain men and an emigrant Trail Boss along with Frontier Army soldiers. See Mormon handcarts and classic vehicles on display from the Oil Capitol Auto Club and play old-fashioned kids games.

There will also be several scheduled programs. At the Fort, Robert Szabo will perform twice on historic tintype photography at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. On the fort grounds, enjoy two shows by the Cowboy Action Shooters, at 9:30 a.m and 11:00 a.m.

In the museum, one of the State winners of Wyoming History Day will perform her winning entry: "Anna and the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1851."

At 2:00 pm, watch Sheridan Junior High School student Liberty Skalicky portray her own great-great-greatgrandmother, Anna Fields, who lived at Fort Laramie as a little girl.

Also, the current museum exhibits "Central Wyoming Railroad" and "Wyoming Railroads" are up for viewing. There will be local craft vendors and food trucks on site.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper. Our phone number is 307-235-8462.

