Special Session Concluding Statement
Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow issue the following joint statement regarding the conclusion of the 2021 Special Session of the Wyoming Legislature:
“Wednesday the Legislature of the State of Wyoming concluded its work in a special session called to address COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Legislature responded to residents of Wyoming by taking the extraordinary step to call ourselves into special session for only the second time in our state’s history. Twenty-one unique bills were introduced in both houses. Thirteen of those bills were heard and debated on the floor and in the committees of the Senate or House of Representatives over the course of the seven-day session. Every legislator who attended this session worked hard to make those bills better, and in the end, to do what they believed was right and in the best interest of the people of Wyoming.
"2021 Special Session House Enrolled Act 1 clearly articulates the belief of the majority of Wyoming residents that the decision to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice. Through this special session’s enacted legislation, the Legislature has provided the Governor and the Wyoming Attorney General with the guidance and resources to further address the federal COVID-19 vaccines in the courts. We, as the presiding officers of the 66th Legislature, thank our fellow members for their work on behalf of the people of this Great State.”