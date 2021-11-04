Special Session Concluding Statement

Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow issue the following joint statement regarding the conclusion of the 2021 Special Session of the Wyoming Legislature:

“Wednesday the Legislature of the State of Wyoming concluded its work in a special session called to address COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Legislature responded to residents of Wyoming by taking the extraordinary step to call ourselves into special session for only the second time in our state’s history. Twenty-one unique bills were introduced in both houses. Thirteen of those bills were heard and debated on the floor and in the committees of the Senate or House of Representatives over the course of the seven-day session. Every legislator who attended this session worked hard to make those bills better, and in the end, to do what they believed was right and in the best interest of the people of Wyoming.