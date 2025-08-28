Flags At Half-staff as We Mourn for the Victims of Minneapolis Shooting

Two children were killed, and 17 other people, including 14 kids, were injured.

The president and governor have ordered all American flags to be flown at half staff until Sunday, Aug. 31st to honor the victim's of Wedensday's mass shooting at a south Minneapolis church as a "mark of respect for the victims of the senseless act of violence," the order reads.

"This is a heartbreaking day for our city. Today, we must come together in compassion and support for those directly impacted. Our hearts are with the students, families, educators, and clergy of Annunciation. Please hold our community in your thoughts as we navigate this tragedy together. I want to thank the first responders whose quick and courageous actions contained the threat and prevented this tragedy from becoming even worse" wrote Minneapolis city councilors Emily Koski and Linea Palmisano in a public statement.

What you should know about the shooting:

Just before 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27, two children were killed and several others injured when a shooter fired throughed the windows of Annunciation Church and school in Minneapolis.

The school year had just begun days prior.

The shooter was later identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman. He died from a self-inflicted wound.

How to correctly fly your flag at half-staff

On days when the flag is flown at half-staff, it should first be raised to the top of the pole for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position, according to the U.S. Flag Code.

Before lowering the flag, it should again be raised to the top before being lowered for the day.

