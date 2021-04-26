Some Wyoming Businesses Asked to Return Virus Relief Funds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Thousands of businesses in Wyoming have received federal relief aid during the pandemic but some have now been asked to repay some or all of the money because of miscalculations and other reasons.

Wyoming Business Council data provided to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle through a public records request revealed that more than 200 businesses were asked to return relief aid after third-party audits.

The Tribune Eagle reported that about $3.5 million was returned voluntarily and another $9.7 million was requested.

Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said the council requested returns because of miscalculated loss estimates and requirement violations.