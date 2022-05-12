Should You Celebrate OR Fear Friday The 13th In Wyoming?

Many people dread Friday the 13th and luckily we only have one this year. As someone who's birthday is on December 13th, I've had a few birthday's that's fallen on Friday and they've all been different. Maybe it's a mental thing, or maybe Friday the 13th really ISN'T a good day.

Friday the 13th calendar CANVA loading...

There are many theories why 13 is a bummer and an unlucky number

One goes back to a myth of 12 Greek god's at a dinner party in Valhalla. When the 13th god, who was uninvited, showed up and a god died the day was considered unlucky. Making the number 13 unlucky.

Another is in reference to Jesus' last supper. 13 were present on the night before his death. The 13th guest to arrive was Jesus' betrayer, Judas Iscariot.

But why Friday the 13th?

It wasn't until the early 1900's that Friday the 13th was considered so unlucky. Many attribute the fear of the day to a novel "Friday, the Thirteenth" about a broker that used superstitions around the date to crash the stock market.

Then of course the horrifying movie series that began in the 1980's Friday the 13th added fuel to the fire.

So really, Friday the 13th is almost like any other "Hallmark Holiday" and just another day. That doesn't mean people aren't superstitious about the day, just in case there is some truth to the day being unlucky.

Some are so terrified by Friday the 13th that there's are actually two words dedicated to the fear.

friggatriskaidekaphobia

or

paraskevidekatriaphobia

The Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute cites research that estimates $800 or $900 million is lost in business each Friday the 13th from canceled appointments and absenteeism. According to the Institute, 17 to 21 million people in the US fear the day.

Friday The 13th - black cat CANVA loading...

Superstitions like Friday the 13th affect people everyday all over, including Wyoming.

According to cowboy superstitions, you're not supposed to give someone a knife. This will sever the relationship between the two. To make up for the gift, the recipient should pay something for the knife.

NEVER put a cowboy hat on a bed. This is one of the biggest no-no's you could do. It's said to invite bad luck into your future and according to legend could be a premonition of death or injury.

NEVER eat chicken before your compete in rodeo, because obviously, you are what you eat.

Competing with change in your pocket, that may be all you win. EMPTY those pockets

The proper way to hang a horseshoe is is heel up and if it's from a gray mare, you just up your good luck chances.

Another Wyoming superstition is throwing salt over your left shoulder when you spill salt will reverse the bad luck.

