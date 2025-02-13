Shooting call draws police response to east Casper Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A call for a reported shooting drew police and other first responders to an active scene in east Casper Wednesday evening.
The call came in at around 9:10 p.m. for the 4000 block of East 8th Street, Casper Police Department Captain Jeremy Tremel told Oil City News.
Tremel described the scene as of 10:30 p.m. as “active, but stable,” and said there is no threat to the larger community.
He was not prepared to comment on injuries or the nature of the investigation, but he said more information would be likely be released later in the evening or early Thursday.
This is a developing story, and Oil City News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
5 Potentially Dangerous Pests to Keep Out of Your House
Bugs commonly overwinter indoors to stay toasty and dry. Some are driven in by easy access to food sources. Be on the lookout for the ones that can be dangerous, if not downright repulsive, to keep you and your loved ones safe this winter .
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.