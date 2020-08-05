Sen. Barrasso: Pelosi Coronavirus Bill Is A Waste of Time

Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso took to the floor of the Senate on Tuesday to condemn a coronavirus relief bill favored by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] as a "waste of time."

He further predicted the measure won't win congressional approval. Barrasso said one problem with the bill is that one-third of the spending it proposes has nothing to do with COVID-19.

Barrasso said among other things, the bill calls for direct payments to illegal immigrants, taxpayer-funded abortions, and changes to election laws that have nothing to do with the pandemic.

You can hear all of Barrasso's comments in the audio attached to this article.