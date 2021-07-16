Sen. Barrasso Calls Biden Budget ”Freight Train To Socialism”

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso says a federal budget proposal back by President Biden is a "freight train to socialism."

Barrasso made the comments about the $3.7 trillion budget proposal on Thursday in Washington D.C. You can read the budget proposal here.

In his budget message, the president has these comments:

''The Budget is built around a fundamental understanding of how our economy works and why, for too long and for too many, it has not. It is a Budget that reflects the fact that trickle-down economics has never worked, and that the best way to grow our economy is not from the top down, but from the bottom up and the middle out. Our prosperity comes from the people who get up every day, work hard, raise their family, pay their taxes, serve their Nation, and volunteer in their communities. If we make that understanding our foundation, everything we build upon it will be strong.''

But Senator Barrasso, who is a Republican, has a very different view of the proposal. Besides calling it ''the extreme Democrats' freight train to socialism," Barrasso, who is Wyoming's senior U.S. Senator, says it will make inflation in the United States much worse. He said the current "record inflation" is 'nothing compared to what will happen if you put this much money into the economy."

He also warned of "massive tax increases which will hit every American family," and "regulations which will make it a lot more expensive to do any sort of activities."

