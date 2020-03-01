Scoring Error Leads to Kelly Walsh Winning 4A Wrestling Again

A miscalculation of the team points has officially changed the outcome of the Class 4A State Wrestling Championships on Saturday night.

Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird told WyoPreps,

"We feel terrible about it. It's not something we want to decide the outcome. It was a great 4A state tournament with five teams so close, but obviously we have to make it right, at this point, so that's what we're doing."

The state tournament was concluded earlier in the day and Green River was awarded the 4A state title.

Green River had a score of 208.5 and Kelly Walsh had a score of 207. Since then, the scoring mistake has been discovered.

Here is an official explanation from WHSAA:

"A flagrant misconduct was charged against a wrestler from Kelly Walsh on Friday. He had scored four points at the time and was deducted from the Trojans point total. That also carries an automatic 3-point deduction for a total of 7 points taken away from KW and disqualified that wrestler from the tournament. Kelly Walsh did have a second wrestler in the 170-pound weight class who ended up scoring 11 points for their team by taking sixth place. That made the disqualified wrestler a non-scorer. Thus the 4 points should have been restored, while still keeping the 3-point deduction. That makes KW's team score 211 and Green River has 208.5."

The result means the Trojans win their second consecutive Class 4A State Wrestling Championship.