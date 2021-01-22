Save the Day, Move the Date for Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends – April 24, 2021

The 23rd Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends event has been moved to April 24, 2021 at El-Marko Lanes, in Casper, WY.

Typically, Bowl for Jason’s Friends has taken place on the first weekend of March but, due to extra precautions being put into place because of COVID-19 and the risks associated with it, the fundraising event has been pushed back a few weeks.

Jason’s Friends released a statement, saying that, “Due to the current pandemic, Jason’s Friends Foundation and El Mark-O Lanes have made the difficult decision to postpone the 23rd Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends. Since this is our ONLY fundraiser, Jason’s Friends wants to make it the best that we can despite the challenges we are all facing. COVID-19 has not stopped our Wyoming families from hearing those dreaded words, ‘Your child has cancer,’ so we cannot stop either!”

And they won’t.

This year may look a little different than years past, but the event will still take place and it will still help those who are battling childhood cancer.

Register for the event today because space is limited. Bowling teams will consist of five people, but there is also an option this year to participate virtually, via Phantom Bowling. And, of course, there is always the option to sponsor a bowler.

Whatever and however you choose to help, the Jason’s Friends Foundation would not exist if it was not for your support. You are the heroes of Jason’s Friends and you can still save the day, they’re just moving the date.

Jason’s Friends Foundation assists families across the state of Wyoming with children from birth through the age of 20 who have been diagnosed with cancer, brain tumors or spinal cord tumors. Jason’s Friends exists to spare the family the threat of a financial crisis arising in the midst of their medical emergency. They provide financial support where possible and focus on each family’s individual situation.

The Bowl for Jason’s Friends annual fundraiser is a fun community event involving nearly 1,000 bowlers and even more donors and sponsors at El Mark-O Lanes in Casper, Wyoming.

The proceeds raised from Bowl for Jason’s Friends are the primary source of revenue for the funding we provide to Wyoming families enrolled in our program whose children are battling cancer, brain tumors or spinal cord tumors.

For more information, or to register for the Bowl for Jason’s Friends event, call 307-235-3421 or visit jasonsfriends.org.