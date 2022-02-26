Russians Push Toward Ukraine’s Capital; Residents Take Cover

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are bracing for another night of assaults as Russian troops close in on the capital of Kyiv and skirmishes erupt on the city’s outskirts.

Small groups of Russian soldiers were reported Saturday in the capital, where the quiet was sporadically pierced by the sound of gunfire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted the country’s fight would go on as he continued to press for help.

Much remained clouded by the fog of war, but scores were reported killed and the United Nations said some 120,000 Ukrainians were driven from their homes to neighboring countries.

How much, if any, territory Russia may have seized remains unknown.