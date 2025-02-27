Riverton man will spend life in federal prison for first-degree murder

CASPER, Wyo. — A Riverton man will spend his life in federal prison after being convicted by a jury of first-degree murder and other charges late last year, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence for Burdick Nelson Seminole Sr., 59, on Thursday in Casper.

Case evidence showed that Seminole drove to a St. Stephens residence being rented by 42-year-old Michael Standing Elk in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 2023, and entered without permission, the release said.

According to reporting by County 10, Seminole had been evicted from the home before Standing Elk and others moved in. Standing Elk was reportedly sleeping when Seminole entered, and got into his wheelchair during the argument.

Seminole reportedly left the house, returned with a pistol and continued to argue with Standing Elk.

“Seminole pistol-whipped the victim, disarmed him, and shot him three times, killing him,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. In response, another resident shot at Seminole, hitting him in the back of the neck and causing him to flee.

Seminole drove himself to the hospital and was diagnosed with a minor flesh wound. Standing Elk was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.”

Seminole will serve a concurrent life sentence for discharging a firearm and causing a death, and he will serve an additional 10 years’ imprisonment for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll