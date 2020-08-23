Residents Flee as Gulf Coast Sees Possible Tandem Hurricanes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents are fleeing coastal areas in Louisiana as the state braces for a possible hit from consecutive hurricanes.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the fear is the state could see a heavy storm surge from Hurricane Marco, now in the Gulf of Mexico, and a second strike from Tropical Storm Laura before water from the first storm recedes.
Laura is now lashing islands in the Caribbean and could grow into a powerful hurricane. The governor says “we’ve not seen this before."
As the storms approached, homeowners and tourists were leaving the barrier island of Grand Isle, south of New Orleans.
