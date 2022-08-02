Report Ranks Wyoming 10th Worst in the Nation for Early Education

When it comes to educating our preschoolers, a new report ranks Wyoming tenth worst in the nation.

The report by personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across three key dimensions -- access, quality, and resources & economic support -- using 12 relevant metrics.

The data set ranges from the share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program to the number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.

Wyoming ranked 26th overall for quality but was 32nd for access and 41st for resources & economic support.

Arkansas topped the rankings. Neighboring states Nebraska, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Idaho, and Montana ranked second, 27th, 40th, 43rd, 45th, and 46th, respectively.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-and-worst-early-education-systems/62668

