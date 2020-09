U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney [R-Wyo.] is accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] of putting Americans at risk by obstructing COVID-19 relief legislation.

In a Wednesday House Republican leadership news conference, Cheney also said that President Trump has an obligation to nominate someone for the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court recently created by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

You can see Cheney's remarks in the audio below: