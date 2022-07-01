Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence by the Natrona County Bar Association

Right in time to honor America and the freedoms its citizens enjoy, members of the Natrona County Bar Association will gather at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Park on Monday, July 4, for a formal reading of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. The public is encouraged to attend.

Public Defender and President of the NC Bar Association Marty Scott said, "The Declaration of Independence sets out the philosophical basis for what America is supposed to be as a free nation. It is always beneficial to remember why the Founders thought it was necessary to break away from English rule."

This is the first time the NC Bar Association is reading the Declaration of Independence for the public, but is something Scott says he would like to continue in the future.

Public readings of the Declaration of Independence started in 2010 and has spread across the state.The Declaration of Independence was drafted by Thomas Jefferson in June of 1776 and remains the single most cherished symbol of the nation’s freedom.

Get our free mobile app

The entire history of the colonies is contained in its 1300 words.

There are a few lines from the Declaration of Independence most Americans know by heart: "When in the course of human events...," "all men are created equal," and "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness."

But a close reading of the document tells listeners more about what kind of government the founding fathers wanted and the intellectual foundation from which the United States of America was created.

Even more than two centuries after it was written, the Declaration of Independence resonates with Americans.

Jefferson wrote, "All men are created equal," and everyone is entitled to basic rights.

Other Casper happenings on the Fourth of July include the 307 Fireworks Fest, Food Truck Rally and Vendor Showcase from 4-10 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center...and it's FREE!

Also, this is a great time to get outside and camp and boat on the reservoirs--Alcova and Pathfinder. Alcova is putting on a special firework show that evening starting at 10 p.m.

History Buffs: check out Independence Rock, the giant landmark pivotal for pioneers traveling west on the Oregon Trail. Reaching the rock before the Fourth of July was an enormous accomplishment for said-pioneers and kicked off their own celebration.