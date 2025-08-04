Does anyone else remember running the mile in gym class? I do.

Our teacher would pull out his clip board and order us out to the track that looped around our football field. Then there were some sit-ups and and push-ups involved and some weird little device that you got pinched with to assess body fat.

The original fitness tests for public schools were introduced in the 1950s. Students who did well even received the Presidential Fitness Award.

The Presidential Fitness test eventually started to move away from the actual test and more of a steady focus on exercise and nutrition.

This was seen during the Obama presidency when First lady Michelle Obama launched "Let's Move!" in 2010 and leaned further towards providing support to communities and schools with the least number of resources.

On July 31st President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools nationwide.

In a White House press release, the order says it will redevelop a criteria for the Presidential Fitness Award.

The order lists the following rationale:

"Rates of obesity, chronic disease, inactivity, and poor nutrition are at crisis levels, particularly among our children. These trends weaken our economy, military readiness, academic performance, and national morale. President Eisenhower recognized this issue when he created the President’s Council on Youth Fitness in response to reports on the poor state of youth fitness in America. President Trump is creating a national culture of strength, vitality, and excellence for the next generation by promoting the physical, mental, and civic benefits of exercise and good nutrition."

Some worry about the test's potentially negative impacts on students' mental health and body image. Others have criticized the tests effectiveness when it comes to genuinely motivating students to adopt a healthy, active lifestyle.

Further, critics have posited that the public nature of such tests opens the door for bullying.

